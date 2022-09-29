Tennessee standout wide receiver Cedric Tillman’s ankle injury sustained against Akron in Week 3 appears to have required surgery.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low on Thursday, Tillman, who missed last week’s game versus Florida, underwent surgery on his left ankle. The specific type of surgery known as “tightrope” was used in hopes of a quicker return to the field.

According to Low, it’s the same surgery that former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent on both ankles on two separate occasions during his college career. Surgical thread is used in place of metal screws, allowing the ankle to heal faster.

Tillman currently has 17 catches for 246 yards in three games for Tennessee. The No. 8 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) are on a bye week but return to play on Oct. 8 at LSU.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was asked about Tillman’s status during a media availability Wednesday. While there was no update, he told reporters he was “hopeful” Tillman would be available against the Tigers.

“(There is no update on Tillman’s status) right now,” Heupel said. “Obviously we are a long way from game time. We are hopeful that he will continue to make progress and be available when we go down (to LSU).”