Ricardo Jones liked the 'intensity' of Vols in scrimmage

Versatile 2024 safety Ricardo Jones took in Rocky Top for the first time when he was on-hand for one of Tennessee’s spring scrimmage.

“It was really good. I was talking to coach [Willie] Martinez and I really liked the intensity of the defense. They were all flying to the ball,” Jones told Volquest. “They were telling me that in the next few years, they are going to be losing some guys and will need safeties. They said I would fit right in.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete is a ball-hawk. He registered eight interceptions as a sophomore to go along with three forced fumbles and a little over 50 tackles. Jones made the All-Region team and finished top-three in the state for picks.

Next season, the prospect will likely get his turn on offense at wide receiver as well.

“Tennessee likes the way I get to the ball and make plays on the ball,” the defensive back said. "They loved that I had eight picks last season.

“I played the nickelback spot in the playoffs some last year to help on third and short against the run and screens. We are switching to a nickelback defense soon, so I’ll be playing more of it. I primarily play free safety right now.”

Graduate Assistant coach Tyson Kee has been heading up the Peach State native’s recruitment thus far, but it will soon turn into an entire defensive staff ordeal. Jones comes in at No. 98 overall for the class of 2024, per the latest Rivals rankings.