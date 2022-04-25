Ricardo Jones liked the 'intensity' of Vols in scrimmage
Versatile 2024 safety Ricardo Jones took in Rocky Top for the first time when he was on-hand for one of Tennessee’s spring scrimmage.
“It was really good. I was talking to coach [Willie] Martinez and I really liked the intensity of the defense. They were all flying to the ball,” Jones told Volquest. “They were telling me that in the next few years, they are going to be losing some guys and will need safeties. They said I would fit right in.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete is a ball-hawk. He registered eight interceptions as a sophomore to go along with three forced fumbles and a little over 50 tackles. Jones made the All-Region team and finished top-three in the state for picks.
Next season, the prospect will likely get his turn on offense at wide receiver as well.
“Tennessee likes the way I get to the ball and make plays on the ball,” the defensive back said. "They loved that I had eight picks last season.
“I played the nickelback spot in the playoffs some last year to help on third and short against the run and screens. We are switching to a nickelback defense soon, so I’ll be playing more of it. I primarily play free safety right now.”
Graduate Assistant coach Tyson Kee has been heading up the Peach State native’s recruitment thus far, but it will soon turn into an entire defensive staff ordeal. Jones comes in at No. 98 overall for the class of 2024, per the latest Rivals rankings.
“Coach Kee is the main one I’ve been talking to and building a relationship with,” the safety said. “They are always sending me campus updates and telling me to call them because they can’t call me yet. Anytime I need anything or have any questions, I just give them a call.”
Along with watching the scrimmage, the four-star took a campus tour and saw the football facilities up close and personal.
“I like the way the facility is set up. It just looks nice,” the prospect said. “I like their weight room. They have a nutrition center and recovery center. Everything was just really nice for the players. They did a presentation on the $30 million dollar add-ons to their facility, and that’s going to make it over-the-top.”
Tennessee offered the seventh-ranked safety in the class back in December. Jones, who is considered the 16th-best player in the state of Georgia, boasts nine offers to date with the Vols joining Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn from the Southeastern Conference.
The All-Region safety has already stopped by to see the Gamecocks, Tigers and Bulldogs this winter. Jones plans to set up a visit with Alabama and Notre Dame in the coming weeks. A return trip to Knoxville this summer for a camp day will also e on the docket.
“I plan on going back real soon,” Jones said about Tennessee.
In the meantime, the defensive back will continue to train. This coming after basketball wrapped up this winter, where he averaged ‘three or four’ three-pointers a game as the shooting guard for Northside School.
“After basketball, I really focus on training for football,” the prospect concluded. “I’ve been focusing on my feet a lot, breaking on the ball and just being faster.”