On his initial thoughts on the seeding and region

"I really haven't (looked at it). I just told the team, we've got to look at it as the Charlotte Invitational right now. It's us and Saint (Peter's) and we'll go from there. One, really, I congratulate our guys. You don't ever take this time of year for granted. The fact they've worked hard all year and put themselves in position to earn the seed they got, I think they'll be excited to play. There's no doubt in my mind they're going to ready to play and excited to play. It's just, you don't take it for granted. We're blessed to have this opportunity and we've really got to go try to make the most of it."

On his message to the team since losing in the SEC Tournament

"I've told them a lot of stories. I've got a lot of stories I can tell. But you look at college basketball this weekend, teams that won the regular season, I don't know, I think only Connecticut won it, their postseason tournament. You go through it. I go back to the year we went to the Final Four, we lost in the first round of the Big12 Tournament to Coach Knight and Texas Tech. I remember him grabbing me and saying, 'Hey man, this is good for you. Now go win a National Championship.' We got there but didn't win it. I can keep telling stories after stories but it's college basketball and we are where we are right now. I think we know who we are and what we need to do. It's a whole new season. It's the postseason but it's a new season for 68 teams that all of them playing for a chance to win a National Championship and play on Monday."

On if Saint Peter's previous run caught his attention

"That's what I told our team. I said if I was at Saint Peter's right now that'd be the first thing I'd put up. I'd say look what happened, it can be done. We know it can be done. At every level, we've seen a 16 beat a one, a 15 beat a two. It's about our focus and getting ready. Got to go out and play great basketball from here on out. If you're playing this time you're playing good basketball. Even teams like ourselves who have lost two in a row. You look at that board when they put it up, there's no easy games for anybody. I don't think anybody thinks its an easy one because if you're playing now you're playing good basketball."

On Texas being a possible second-round opponent

"Texas, yeah I saw that. I was sitting there thinking was it going to be Texas or Clemson."

On playing close to home

"I think we could've won out, who knows, maybe we could work our way up. I tell our guys, I don't care where you start. Everything, just the matchups, once you've got to play, everybody, every game is tough. There's a lot of scrambling going on right now. Coaches making calls finding out everything they can. I like the fact we're getting to play Friday. I think we had a good workout today. Trying to stay on our routine as much as we can. I think we'll have a good, a lot of Vol people there with us. I told our team we did in Nashville too, we got to go and not disappoint anybody and mostly ourselves. Knowing when its all said and done that we know we played to our ability."