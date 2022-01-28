Rick Barnes ready for emotional return to Texas

Rick Barnes spent 17 years as the head basketball coach at the University of Texas. His time at Texas makes up half of his 34-year career as a collegiate head basketball coach. While in Austin, Barnes led the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament 16 times. He made a run to the Final Four in 2004 on his way to compiling a record of 402-180. Barnes’ time at Texas didn’t come to a storybook ending, however. Fans became frustrated with the lack of success in the NCAA Tournament and on the recruiting trail towards the end of his tenure and that frustration crept into the administration. Texas wanted Barnes to retire so it wouldn’t have to publicly fire him, but Barnes wasn’t having it. “I was told one thing one day and one thing the next — it was all over the place,” Barnes explained this week. “It was inevitable. I had told our players so many times about not quitting that I didn't think I could quit and just say that I was leaving because that's not how I felt. My time was up and they needed to tell me that it was up because I didn't want my players to ever say to me, 'Coach, why would you quit?'. That was important to me. “To be honest, they wanted to have one of those really fun press conferences at the end where everyone sits up there and acts like it's a mutual parting of ways, and I said that I wasn't having any part of that. (Former Texas football coach) Mack (Brown) told me later that he wishes he would have done the same thing.” Barnes didn’t last on the market long. After being fired by Texas on March 27, 2015, Barnes signed up to become the head coach at Tennessee just four days later. “When I left that press conference (at Texas), Don Evans drove me to the airport and I got on a plane and flew straight (to Knoxville),” Barnes continued. “I did not really talk to the University of Tennessee until a couple days before that Sunday.”

Seven years and 137 wins at Tennessee later, Barnes now finds himself returning to Texas on Saturday night to coach against the Longhorns as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Plenty of attention will be on the game. Barnes will have several former players in town, but he remains adamant that he won’t allow the emotions of his return to interfere with Tennessee looking for its fourth straight win. “I’ve always been able to stay locked in to what we’re doing right here,” Barnes said following Wednesday’s win over Florida. “I have incredible respect for the University of Texas. I spent 17 years there. There’s not a person on that campus that I don’t have great respect for. "I’m seven years removed. I’m a Tennessee Volunteer, I really am. Texas is a big part of me, and always will be. But I’ve been gone seven years." Tennessee has become home to Barnes in part because he grew up just about three hours away in Hickory, North Carolina. His wife, Candy, graduated from Tennessee while the two were dating. But Barnes has also impacted the Knoxville community as much as he has on the court. Obviously his success over the last seven years to stabilize what was a program in flux hasn’t hurt either. “I love the people,” Barnes said. “I love people and as I've said before, we have a tremendous fan base here. Tremendous loyalty to this university. I mean our last two games we've put over 20,000 people in the stands and we had 4,500 students here the other night. "It is a Volunteer state when you get here. Being able to get lost in this community, I've gotten so many people that I know with different things that we've been able to get involved with outside of the university. It's such a really caring, loving, generous fan base. They love this university and they love the state of Tennessee. I have fallen in love with it."