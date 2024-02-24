Tennessee's 35-point win over Texas A&M didn't just push the Vols into first place in the SEC standings. The victory also marked win No. 800 for head coach Rick Barnes in his career. He is the 15th Division 1 men's basketball coach to reach the milestone. Here's what he and others had to say on the accomplishment after the win. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols HC Rick Barnes

Barnes: "You know what, it’s really the motto in our program, it’s not about me. And God has truly blessed me with players and coaches, administrations and just certainly a family that has been with me every step of the way. And I’ve been doing a long time, obviously, but I’m just thankful, blessed. I do know this, that every time that I thought I could do it on my own, it didn’t work. And I just thank God for looking out for me through the years. Because there have been times that I really messed it up and I appreciate him not quitting on me and keeping me where I needed to be. But I’m really thankful to the players, I know what grind they put in every day and our coaches and people, our program. I’ve just been blessed, again, with having a chance to be around some wonderful people."

Vols PG Zakai Zeigler

Zeigler: "First, congrats to coach. 800 wins, he's been around for quite some time. Shout out to him. Just happy to get that for him, really. He looks at every game the same, as a must-win game. So, he doesn't really go into any game looking at we need to get this because I need to get my 800th win. He doesn't go at it anything like that, he approaches everything the same. I'm just glad that we got that for him."

Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams

Williams: "Alright, you guys make sure that I said congratulations. Has coach already been in here? Tell coach that I said congratulations for his 800th win. Wasn't that tonight? Tell coach I said congratulations, please."

Former UNC HC Roy Williams

Williams: "Rick Barnes, getting ready for No. 800 win, huh? Rick, boy, it's me and you, how about the two of us. Two old mountain boys winning several basketball games. I love watching your teams play. You know you've always been a great friend. The most amazing thing, two old boys from the mountains talking like these numbers. The numbers I thought me and you would be on would be on the post office wall, big boy. Congratulations to you. I love watching your teams play. You always have and always will be a great friend. Congratulations, son."

Providence HC Kim English

English: "Coach Barnes. Coach Richard Dale Barnes. Congratulations. 800 wins, that's incredible and a testament to an incredible career with incredible players. Congratulations to Candy Barnes, as well. From George Mason, to Providence, to Clemson, Texas, Tennessee, super proud and honored to have been with you for a couple of those."

Houston HC Kelvin Sampson

Sampson: "First of all, congratulations, Rick. You've been a core in this coaching profession for a long time. 800 wins for little Ricky from Hickory. Way back when old Kelvin was playing over at Pembroke State University and you were at Lenoir Rhyne, I had no idea I was hanging out with a legend. Hall of Famer, Hall of Fame coach, Hall of Fame player and one of the greatest coaches our game has ever known. Congratulations on 800, brother.

Kansas HC Bill Self

Self: "Hey Rick, congratulations on win No. 800. A, it means you're old and B, if you haven't had been coaching against me for many of those then you'd probably be stuck 750 right now. Congrats."

SMU HC Rob Lanier

Lanier: "Coach, congratulations on 800 wins. I'm so happy for you. I'm so proud to have been a part of your journey. You had such an impact on my life and so many others. It's a great accomplishment. I know it doesn't mean a whole lot to you but man, I'm just so happy for you. Congratulations and I love you."

Gonzaga HC Mark Few

Few: "Hey Coach Barnes. Congrats on your 800th win, man. What an incredible accomplishment and I just want to thank you for all you've done in my career. Mentoring me and taking me under your wing when I was a young head coach and for your great friendship. And then also just what a great example you've been for a man of faith. You know, you talk it, you walk it, you show it. And it's had a huge impact on how I coach my team. So, congratulations, my friend and look forward to seeing you down the road."

ECU HC Mike Schwartz

Schwartz: "Coach, congratulations on such an awesome accomplishment. Just another milestone that cements you as one of the very best of all time. And as incredible as the 800 wins are, that number pales in comparison to the number of lives you have impacted and truly made better. Thank you, coach. We all love you so much."

Kentucky HC John Calipari

Calipari: "Rick, congratulations. 800. You know, you've done it everywhere you've been. You were an unbelievable assistant coach, and now as a head coach, all the places you've stopped, you've changed them, you've elevated, you've also taken care of kids. The impact you've had on young people. So beyond the 800 wins, let me just say, I say this over and over, if I were trying to rebuild, start a program, create a culture, one guy you hire, Rick Barnes. He's done it every stop of the way and he's done it the right way. Congrats, my friend."

Texas HC Rodney Terry

Terry: "Coach Barnes, It's your guy RT down in Austin. Want to congratulate you on No. 800. Wow, what an accomplishment. I think more importantly, the impact that you've had on myself giving me the opportunity you gave me and many others in coaching. The effect that you've had on players and what you've done to change their lives. We love you more than anything man. I'm so happy for you and your family and what you've been able to do. 800, so proud."

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo

Izzo: "Hey Rick, your good friend Izzo. I'm honored to be able to speak as you get near a milestone 800th win. I'm not even close to that, although you are a year older than I am. But, I just want to tell you how proud I am of what you've accomplished and maybe more important, how you've accomplished it. What you've done for so many young kids is unbelievable. Knowing you since back in the Ohio State days and then Texas, and of course, now, the incredible job you've done at Tennessee. I want to say congratulations ahead of time, get that win, but remember, this is a year that I really believe you have a chance to win it all. So, I'll be pulling for you as I have my entire career, except when we played you in that exhibition game and you kicked our butt in our own arena. But good luck Rick, and congratulations on an honor well-deserved, especially the way you did it. See you later, buddy."