Rivals 100 athlete Jaylen Mbakwe chats Vols pursuit

Jaylen Mbakwe is a name to start getting to know. The 2024 athlete already boasts over 20 offers and is considered the No. 87 prospect in the class, per rivals. A skilled wide receiver and defensive back, Mbakwe also returns kicks and garnered All-State honors as a sophomore in 2021. Tennessee offered the Pinson, Ala. native back in the fall and are keeping close tabs on the underclassmen with hopes of getting him on campus in the near future. “That relationship is going well,” Mbakwe said of Tennessee. “I vibe with coach [Kelsey] Pope because he’s from Birmingham and we kind of speak the same language. That’s a pretty cool relationship. We talk a good bit. “He’s a good guy and he recruited Squirrel [White]. I’ve got great respect for him and really like him as a coach. I feel like that if I was to choose Tennessee, I would be in good hands.” Another Clay High School standout, Marquarius [Squirrel] White, was signed by the Vols in the 2022 class. He was teammates with Mbakwe for two seasons and has been recruiting in favor of the Volunteers since his signing.

“He’s been trying to recruit me to Tennessee, too - most definitely,” the prospect said of his former teammate. “Squirrel tells me that it’s a great place and that they are taking good care of him. He also says he is learning a lot from coach Pope.” There’s a lot of options for the 2024 four-star. Mbakwe reeled in four interceptions and tallied over 10 pass breakups last fall. He registered over 1,000 yards receiving on the offensive end and totaled 13 touchdowns, including four returns for scores via punts. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete can essentially choose what position he wants to play at the next level. “A lot of coaches ask me which side I prefer to play on and I really just say that I don’t have a preference,” the Tennessee target said. “It’s about whichever one can get me on the field quicker and which one that can help win games – stuff like that. It’s about looking more at the staff and the program compared to the position for me.