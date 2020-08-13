VolQuest - Rivals 100 OT Kelvin Banks breaks down Vols offer

Rivals 100 OT Kelvin Banks breaks down Vols offer
Tennessee is doing work in the 2021 cycle.
If Jeremy Pruitt and company plan to keep the same type of momentum with the following class, they’ll need to continue pursuing prospects like Kelvin Banks.
Banks, a Rivals Top-100 player, picked up an offer from Tennessee on Tuesday. The four-star offensive tackle plays for Summer Creek High School in Houston, TX.
“I called and spoke with two assistant coaches and we talked about several things,” Banks told Volquest. “They then offered me before we got done. It felt great. Tennessee is a good school that I will consider going to.”
Formerly an Oklahoma State commit, Banks re-opened his recruitment after decommitting from the Cowboys last month.
“I still feel like that’s a good place for me as a player and student, but I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision for me and my family,” Banks said. “Looking back, I think I made a pre-mature commitment.”
Banks now plans to put off making a commitment until his senior year. Until then, the Vols and other Power Five programs will be coming hard.
Vols offer Rivals100 OT Kelvin Banks @AustinPriceless https://t.co/k44ZUNEbPP— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 11, 2020
“They said they liked the style I played the game with,” Banks said of Tennessee. “They said they have been wanting to talk with me for a while but was sidetracked with workouts and practices getting underway.”
Prior to Tuesday’s conversation, the 2022 prospect had no discussions with Volunteers.
“I don’t know a whole lot about Tennessee but do know it’s a good school to go to,” Banks continued. “I watched some of their games this past year. I can tell they grind and never give up. I like that style of play.”
Banks jumped into a full-time starting role as a sophomore last season for Summer Creek and was named First-Team All-District for the 6-A classification. The Houston, TX. native said his team will begin practice on September 7 with the first regular-season game coming on September 24.
“I have come a long way since my first game,” Banks admitted. “I feel like my footwork and strength has greatly improved. My knowledge of the game continues to grow as I began to figure things out and see it more clearly.”
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has 16 offers to date with several teams in play. The four-star noted LSU, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Oregon and Texas Tech are keeping the most contact right now. Texas, his dream school as a child who offered early in the process, is also on the radar.
“I really like Tennessee,” Banks said. “I’m going to keep talking to them a lot.”
The offensive tackle recently participated in a virtual visit with Texas A&M and has one scheduled with Texas soon. Tennessee hopes to have Banks come and visit as well, once the recruiting restrictions are lifted.
“They said they want to keep communicating with me and want me up for a visit,” Banks concluded. “Watching the way their offensive line plays with aggressiveness, I’m excited. I feel good.”