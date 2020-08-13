VolQuest - Rivals 100 OT Kelvin Banks breaks down Vols offer

Tennessee is doing work in the 2021 cycle.

If Jeremy Pruitt and company plan to keep the same type of momentum with the following class, they’ll need to continue pursuing prospects like Kelvin Banks.

Banks, a Rivals Top-100 player, picked up an offer from Tennessee on Tuesday. The four-star offensive tackle plays for Summer Creek High School in Houston, TX.

“I called and spoke with two assistant coaches and we talked about several things,” Banks told Volquest. “They then offered me before we got done. It felt great. Tennessee is a good school that I will consider going to.”

Formerly an Oklahoma State commit, Banks re-opened his recruitment after decommitting from the Cowboys last month.

“I still feel like that’s a good place for me as a player and student, but I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision for me and my family,” Banks said. “Looking back, I think I made a pre-mature commitment.”

Banks now plans to put off making a commitment until his senior year. Until then, the Vols and other Power Five programs will be coming hard.