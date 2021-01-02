VolQuest - Rivals Top-200 Fisher Anderson talks in-state Vols

As the 2022 cycle begins to take center stage, Franklin’s Fisher Anderson is a prospect Tennessee is prioritizing.

Anderson is a four-star listed at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. He’s a Rivals Top-200 player and rated as the sixth-best prospect out of Tennessee and No. 24 at his position, nationally.

The offensive tackle has around 30 offers with the Vols, Penn State, Michigan, Baylor and North Carolina heavily in the mix - and despite the mediocre record for the Volunteers in 2020, Anderson isn’t shying away from the program’s recruitment.

“I definitely have faith in coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and I know he had a great recruiting class last year and expected more than what happened this year,” Anderson told Volquest. “But it’s really hard to judge a team’s success this past year because of COVID. Another year of a full-regular schedule could change.

“When you’re looking at the teams I’m interested in and seeing some of the records that might be ‘below average,’ it’s just tough to judge in this kind of season. I’m definitely still looking towards the future and seeing the season ahead because there were guys out every week.”

Another hurdle in the offensive tackle’s pursuit by the Vols is now the absence of an offensive line coach. Anderson and former Vols’ position coach Will Friend – who departed for South Carolina last week - had been developing a relationship over the years.

It’s important for the prospect to see who the program brings in next.

“It’s surprising me a lot,” Anderson said, “seeing all the movement in that position coach over the past couple of seasons across the conference. I know there are a lot of great coaches out there, so it will be cool to see who they bring in.