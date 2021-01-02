VolQuest - Rivals Top-200 Fisher Anderson talks in-state Vols

Rivals Top-200 Fisher Anderson talks in-state Vols
As the 2022 cycle begins to take center stage, Franklin’s Fisher Anderson is a prospect Tennessee is prioritizing.
Anderson is a four-star listed at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. He’s a Rivals Top-200 player and rated as the sixth-best prospect out of Tennessee and No. 24 at his position, nationally.
The offensive tackle has around 30 offers with the Vols, Penn State, Michigan, Baylor and North Carolina heavily in the mix - and despite the mediocre record for the Volunteers in 2020, Anderson isn’t shying away from the program’s recruitment.
“I definitely have faith in coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and I know he had a great recruiting class last year and expected more than what happened this year,” Anderson told Volquest. “But it’s really hard to judge a team’s success this past year because of COVID. Another year of a full-regular schedule could change.
“When you’re looking at the teams I’m interested in and seeing some of the records that might be ‘below average,’ it’s just tough to judge in this kind of season. I’m definitely still looking towards the future and seeing the season ahead because there were guys out every week.”
Another hurdle in the offensive tackle’s pursuit by the Vols is now the absence of an offensive line coach. Anderson and former Vols’ position coach Will Friend – who departed for South Carolina last week - had been developing a relationship over the years.
It’s important for the prospect to see who the program brings in next.
“It’s surprising me a lot,” Anderson said, “seeing all the movement in that position coach over the past couple of seasons across the conference. I know there are a lot of great coaches out there, so it will be cool to see who they bring in.
“But that’s my next step with Tennessee – seeing who they bring in to coach the offensive line. I am still talking with coach Pruitt whenever possible and coach [Tee] Martin about every other week.”
Still, the Volunteer State native notices the talent the Vols possess on the offensive line with the likes of Cade Mays, Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright.
“I know those guys are great and I know what they are capable of,” Anderson said. “I’m ready to see them dominate next season.”
Franklin finished the season at .500 before going on a run to the third round of the playoffs – the farthest the program has made it in 10 years. The Vols target wasn’t satisfied with his performance as a junior and is expecting more in the year to come.
“My sophomore season was my breakout year. I wanted to continue that momentum, but I didn’t feel like I was hitting the level I should have been early on in the season,” Anderson said. “By the end of the season, I felt like I was doing OK, but I’m still not satisfied.”
In doing so, Anderson decided to take up a new hobby this offseason.
“Instead of playing basketball this winter, I decided to wrestle,” the prospect said. “I know it can really help a lot with linemen’s footwork and velocity. I’m wanting to go out and dominate next year.”
With everything so unpredictable right now in the recruiting world due to the pandemic, Anderson is unsure if he will sign next December as visits are of more importance than ever for this class.
However, the prospect would like to work towards a commitment prior to his senior season.
“Ideally, a commitment would come before next fall – but I’m not going to lock myself into anything. It could be around this time next year – who knows,” Anderson concluded. “I’m wanting to have a decision made as soon as I can, but I have no idea at the moment.”
Tennessee boasts eight of the Rivals Top-250 prospects in-state and Anderson will be viewed as a must-get for the Vols in this cycle.