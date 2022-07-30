Rivals Top-40 OT Kam Pringle details Tennessee visit

It’s still early on for the offensive lineman and there’s no rush in making a decision. There’s no final or priority list out as of now, but that doesn’t mean the Vols aren’t being heavily considered after the recent stops in Knoxville.

“I like coach Elarbee. He seems like a real, genuine guy,” Pringle said. “I was able to talk to his wife and son. It seems like everything he does it comes from a fatherhood standpoint, preparing you to be a man.”

Standing in at 6-foot-7, weighing 330 pounds, there’s lots to like about Pringle and his game. Rivals has the prospect at 37th in the country and he boast nearly 30 offers heading into his junior campaign. Glen Elarbee, as you’d imagine, is doing all he can to lay the groundwork for what will be a dog fight over the next year and a half.

“It was good here today,” the Woodland standout told Volquest after the event. “We hung out and it was a cool, laid back day spending some time with the coaching staff and building relationships with them.”

The top-prospect out of the state of South Carolina and the No. 1 rated offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle was in Knoxville on Saturday. In fact, it’s the second time in the past few months four-star Kam Pringle was on Rocky Top as he continues to learn what the Volunteer culture is all about.

“Tennessee is definitely a contender when it comes down to a decision for me. I will release a top-10 at some point, but Tennessee is a school that definitely has my best interest,” the four-star said. “Every time I come up here, they treat me and my family well. It’s like a warm-family welcome and everyone in the building probably knows me by my first name. That’s important. They can’t call me yet – which is tough – but they do their best to stay in contact.”

In Josh Heupel’s offense, condition is everything. It was the nation’s fastest offense in 2021 and it wasn’t even close. But don’t look for that to be a bad thing in the eyes of Pringle, as he has some experience in tempo as well.

“As an offensive lineman, it’s hard to constantly be on the go, go go. But, the more plays you run, the more the defensive line is wearing down,” the Dorchester, S.C. native said. “At my high school, we play up-tempo, so it’s nothing really new for me. I feel like I could come in and play in an offense like that.”

It will be critical for the Vols to keep getting the offensive lineman on campus over the next year. With two visits already done, they’re off and running in that regard. But every program in the country will likely come calling this fall. Tennessee will have to begin separating itself.

Josh Heupel appears to already be doing that in the eyes of the recruit.

“I like coach Heup,” Pringle concluded. “I feel like he’s building up this program and he’s faced some odds with his low roster and stuff. His mind is in the right spot and he’s developed a lot of great players. I feel like he has what it takes to get his players to the highest levels.”

Pringle owns a Rivals Rating of 6.0 and will begin his junior football season on August 26 against Bethune-Bowman.