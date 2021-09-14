Rivals Top-50 safety Dakaari Nelson feels 'family vibe' with Vols

Tennessee is doing its best with 2023 defensive back Dakaari Nelson to date. The four-star and the 49th-rated prospect in the 2023 class has been in regular contact with the Volunteer coaching staff since Josh Heupel’s bunch re-offered him back in the spring.

“The relationship I have with Tennessee is really strong right now,” the prospect told Volquest. “Tennessee was one of my first offers and ever since then, we’ve talked a lot. I’ve talked to pretty much the whole coaching staff.

“It’s kind of like a family vibe. When I went there, that’s how I felt. Tennessee is one of my dad’s favorite teams, too, so he was excited when they originally offered me.”

It’s been a group effort for the coaching staff with Rodney Garner and [defensive backs assistant] Tyson Kee leading the charge. Jeremy Pruitt’s staff originally offered the 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete about a year ago.

“Their message to me is that they like my versatility,” Nelson said. “I played a lot of linebacker last season because that’s where my team needed me, but I’m really a safety. That’s what I play now, but they like how I can come downfield in the box and play physical as well as cover over the top.

“They like my length as well.”