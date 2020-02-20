Ramseur, North Carolina athlete Kaemen Marley has yet to visit Tennessee, but that's about to change. The Eastern Randolph star is set to be on Rocky Top come the first full weekend of March for what Tennessee is hoping emerges into a big time Junior day.

"I don't know too much about them, but I do know they have a great football program," Marley said. "I want to get up there and see what else they have to offer. NC State and North Carolina were the main ones after me and now Tennessee and others are coming on strong."

Marley has been a target for Vol running backs coach Jay Graham dating back to Graham's time at Texas A&M. Graham hit the road for the Vols just before the final weekend in January and Marley was the main target for him to go see as those two continue to build a bond.

"I talk to him almost every day," Marley said. "I like how he is keeping in contact and building relationships. I have to get up there and see It to get a feel for Tennessee on the whole, but they have been coming on."

So what is it that Graham and head coach Jeremy Pruitt like about Marley? Well the raw ability stands out and so does his ability to be versatile.

"He likes everything because I play everywhere and do it all," Marley said. "I want to improve on my efficiency and not take plays off. Just improve as an overall player. I think my athleticism and my ability to read the game on both sides is my strongest assets."