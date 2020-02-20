Rivals100 athlete Kaemen Marley talks Graham, Pruitt and Tennessee interest
Ramseur, North Carolina athlete Kaemen Marley has yet to visit Tennessee, but that's about to change. The Eastern Randolph star is set to be on Rocky Top come the first full weekend of March for what Tennessee is hoping emerges into a big time Junior day.
"I don't know too much about them, but I do know they have a great football program," Marley said. "I want to get up there and see what else they have to offer. NC State and North Carolina were the main ones after me and now Tennessee and others are coming on strong."
Marley has been a target for Vol running backs coach Jay Graham dating back to Graham's time at Texas A&M. Graham hit the road for the Vols just before the final weekend in January and Marley was the main target for him to go see as those two continue to build a bond.
"I talk to him almost every day," Marley said. "I like how he is keeping in contact and building relationships. I have to get up there and see It to get a feel for Tennessee on the whole, but they have been coming on."
So what is it that Graham and head coach Jeremy Pruitt like about Marley? Well the raw ability stands out and so does his ability to be versatile.
"He likes everything because I play everywhere and do it all," Marley said. "I want to improve on my efficiency and not take plays off. Just improve as an overall player. I think my athleticism and my ability to read the game on both sides is my strongest assets."
It's not just the relationship with Graham though. He's also been able to have talks with Pruitt, who makes things more about life instead of football.
"He's a great guy," Marley said. "He knows what he is talking about. He is always making sure everything is on the right track grade wise. I look forward to sitting down with him and continuing to get to know him."
Pruitt loves versatile players that could play on either side of the ball. Most people in North Carolina know Marley as a standout wide receiver, but he's also very realistic that his best position could be on the defensive side.
"I really don't know where I want to play in college," Marley said. "I like receiver, but I like safety and outside linebacker too. Tennessee has talked to me about both sides and just said they want me on their team and they will figure it out."
Rivals.com ranks Marley as a 4-star athlete in the class of 2021. He's also a member of the Rivals100.