East St. Louis four-star safety Antonio Johnson saw what he needed to see on his trip to Rocky Top and the 6-3, 180-pound athlete is now a Vol.

“I have known the staff for a while. Really, it was my relationship with the coaches,” Johnson said of why he committed Thursday.

“They wanted me to come down and see the facilities and stuff.”

Johnson spent Friday with the Vol coaches, particularly defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“I like coach Ansley,” Johnson said. “He’s going to develop you on the field as a player and develop you off the field as well to make you a better person and man.

“Coach Pruitt is the type of guy I want to play for. He’s a no non-sense guy who’s about football and about making you a better player and person.”

The fact that both coaches have a tremendous reputation for their development of defensive backs was also another reason why Johnson selected the Vols over Texas A&M and LSU.

“I like the fact that Coach Ansley and Coach Pruitt have worked together and are both really good db coaches. They have developed a lot of guys into really good college players and guys who play at the next level,” Johnson said.

The Vols like Johnson as a safety and nation’s No. 83rd ranked player said his ability to play in space and in the box is the strength of his game.

“My athletic ability and my speed,” Johnson said of what the Vols like about him. “I’m long and I can get sideline to sideline. I think that I’m a physical player, but I also have good ball skills.”

Johnson has over 20 offers and is the number one player in the state of Illinois.