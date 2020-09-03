VolQuest - Rivals100 wide receiver Evan Stewart talks family ties to Tennessee

Frisco, Texas wide receiver Evan Stewart got one of the offers that he had been wanting earlier this week when Tennessee extended an offer and entered the picture for his services. A recruitment that has been going well and something he is enjoying.

"It's been smooth honestly," Stewart said. "I'm enjoying the process because it's a once in a lifetime thing. I've got options and I like to see the schools show effort to get me to come to their school."

The addition of Tennessee might not look like much for a kid that lives in the heart of Texas, but this offer meant more to Stewart.

"My whole family went to the University of Tennessee," Stewart said. "The offer meant a lot for that reason. I didn't tell (my family). I let them find out on their own (laughs). They blew my phone up."

Stewart and his family are originally from Memphis and as he outlined have fond memories of their time in Knoxville. He hasn't been here in a couple of years, but certain things standout.

"What I like is the campus and the spot that my family and I ate at down on the river (Calhouns)," Stewart said. "I like that stadium. It's mesmerizing."

Stewart attended his first ever college football game inside historic Neyland Stadium. He vividly remembers details that have long stuck with him that made him fall in love with the sport.

"It was against Ole Miss," Stewart said. "I was wearing these two Tennessee bands on my wrists and I had the smokey gray jersey when they first came out when they were by Adidas. We were killing them. We were killing them."

Stewart spoke with Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Wednesday night for the first time. It was a solid introduction to the third year Vols head coach.

“It went pretty good,” Stewart said “He just wanted to tell me how much they were excited about me and what they were expecting this season and see how I was doing.”