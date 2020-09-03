VolQuest - Rivals100 wide receiver Evan Stewart talks family ties to Tennessee

Rivals100 wide receiver Evan Stewart talks family ties to Tennessee
Frisco, Texas wide receiver Evan Stewart got one of the offers that he had been wanting earlier this week when Tennessee extended an offer and entered the picture for his services. A recruitment that has been going well and something he is enjoying.
"It's been smooth honestly," Stewart said. "I'm enjoying the process because it's a once in a lifetime thing. I've got options and I like to see the schools show effort to get me to come to their school."
The addition of Tennessee might not look like much for a kid that lives in the heart of Texas, but this offer meant more to Stewart.
"My whole family went to the University of Tennessee," Stewart said. "The offer meant a lot for that reason. I didn't tell (my family). I let them find out on their own (laughs). They blew my phone up."
Stewart and his family are originally from Memphis and as he outlined have fond memories of their time in Knoxville. He hasn't been here in a couple of years, but certain things standout.
"What I like is the campus and the spot that my family and I ate at down on the river (Calhouns)," Stewart said. "I like that stadium. It's mesmerizing."
Stewart attended his first ever college football game inside historic Neyland Stadium. He vividly remembers details that have long stuck with him that made him fall in love with the sport.
"It was against Ole Miss," Stewart said. "I was wearing these two Tennessee bands on my wrists and I had the smokey gray jersey when they first came out when they were by Adidas. We were killing them. We were killing them."
Stewart spoke with Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Wednesday night for the first time. It was a solid introduction to the third year Vols head coach.
“It went pretty good,” Stewart said “He just wanted to tell me how much they were excited about me and what they were expecting this season and see how I was doing.”
At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Stewart showcases plenty of solid attributes that have him ranked inside the Rivals100 for the 2022 recruiting cycle. He is constantly working on his craft to make the strides necessary to see continued growth.
"I feel like I'm a very explosive, quick and technical player," Stewart said. "I feel like I can do everything at the receiver position. I can even play running back to be honest. I think my speed is my top thing. Just basically the athleticism."
He has offers from so many top schools and he knows it will change how he looks at football in college, but he also knows that their will be a friendly nudge from those closest to him.
"Of course they are going to want me to go to Tennessee," Stewart said.
And now he will be focused on finding a place that fits him and a place where he can make memories for the next young child watching from the stands mesmerized by the atmosphere.
"I just want it to feel like home," Stewart said. "And I know my parents want me to go to a place where I'll be taken care of and how I'll be treated while I'm down there."