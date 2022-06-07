Robinson doesn't regret early decision
In-state prospect Nathan Robinson became part of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class back on April 11, becoming one of four verbal commits the Vols would pick up in a 15 day period. In the nearly six...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news