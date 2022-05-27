Rodney Garner likes the potential of JUCO’s Will Whitson

Independence Community College defensive lineman Will Whitson will be a qualifier for the class of 2023. He doesn’t have but just two offers at the moment, Buffalo being the other, but that could soon change.

Originally a part of the class of 2020 out of high school, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass-rusher elected the JUCO route to refine his skills and to generate more interest in himself. It’s worked as Tennessee’s Rodney Garner likes what he sees.

“It’s really going well. It’s a good relationship,” Whitson told Volquest of Tennessee’s staff. “I know the whole staff and I talk to all of them. It’s real love and I’m really exciting about visiting them.”

Whitson, who can play several techniques across the defensive front, plans to be in town this weekend for the Memorial Day weekend premier recruiting event. The trip will be the first time he’ll be at Tennessee to take in everything in person.

“I want to see if it’s a family feel. I want to see if it’s welcoming,” the prospect said of what he’s looking for in Knoxville. “I also want to see the academic side of things with tutors who can keep me focused.”

Tennessee offered the Cincinnati, Ohio native back on November 1. Garner is leading the charge and has been in constant communication with him in recent months while Alex Golesh was up on campus a few weeks ago to see him in person.