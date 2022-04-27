Rodney Garner working talented four-star, Hevin Brown-Shuler

As the class of 2023 cycle continues to spin, coaches are also laying the groundwork to get ahead for rising juniors at the prep level.

Tennessee is doing so with versatile four-star defensive tackle, Hevin Brown-Shuler of Pace Academy. Rodney Garner plans to be in Atlanta, Ga. this spring – during the evaluation period – to get a close up view of who the 6-foot-5, 290-pound athlete really is.

But it won’t the first time Brown-Shuler speaks to Garner in person.

“I was up there for a game this past fall. Tennessee was actually my first offer my freshman year. It was the weekend of my birthday,” the 2024 prospect said. “I was re-offered by this current staff during the season.

“It was great in terms of first impressions being up there. I love coach Garner – I think he’s a great coach. He’s kind of an old-head and has the tough love, but knows how to get on you and to love you at the same time.”

The nation’s No. 27 overall prospect, per Rivals, plans to be in Knoxville this summer for either a camp or Junior Day.