Las Vegas, Nevada wide receiver Rome Odunze plays at one of the top high schools in the country. Bishop Gorman High School has produced many top players over the years and he's hoping to be the next. The recruiting process is starting to take off and he's enjoying it.

"It's provided a lot of great opportunities," Odunze said. "There is a lot that goes into it, but I can't think of it as a bad thing because of all those opportunities. It's a little stressful, but it's good in a fun way."

One of his latest offers was from Tennessee. He's started to slowly build a bond with tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer and then received an offer from wide receivers coach Tee Martin.

"It was great to get that offer," Odunze said. "It was my first SEC offer. To get an offer from a great program like Tennessee that has a great fanbase that can fill up 100 thousand seat stadium is impressive."

The conversation with Martin made him feel at ease with Tennessee's national championship quarterback.

"He's a real dude and I didn't feel any fake recruiting vibes coming from him at all," Odunze said. "He's really passionate about Tennessee and about the game. I'm really passionate about the game as well so that is good to have in common. He asked me what I wanted out of a program and he was able to fill in all those blanks with facts about Tennessee."