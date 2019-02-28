Rome Odunze passionate about game like Vol assistant Tee Martin
Las Vegas, Nevada wide receiver Rome Odunze plays at one of the top high schools in the country. Bishop Gorman High School has produced many top players over the years and he's hoping to be the next. The recruiting process is starting to take off and he's enjoying it.
"It's provided a lot of great opportunities," Odunze said. "There is a lot that goes into it, but I can't think of it as a bad thing because of all those opportunities. It's a little stressful, but it's good in a fun way."
One of his latest offers was from Tennessee. He's started to slowly build a bond with tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer and then received an offer from wide receivers coach Tee Martin.
"It was great to get that offer," Odunze said. "It was my first SEC offer. To get an offer from a great program like Tennessee that has a great fanbase that can fill up 100 thousand seat stadium is impressive."
The conversation with Martin made him feel at ease with Tennessee's national championship quarterback.
"He's a real dude and I didn't feel any fake recruiting vibes coming from him at all," Odunze said. "He's really passionate about Tennessee and about the game. I'm really passionate about the game as well so that is good to have in common. He asked me what I wanted out of a program and he was able to fill in all those blanks with facts about Tennessee."
Playing for Bishop Gorman has been a real bonus for Odunze. It's preparing him for the next level and giving him plenty of avenues to be successful.
"It's a great program to play for because the coaches are always coming by and we have many great players," Odunze said. "I go against great competition in practice and then we play a tough schedule so we are always going against the best which makes us better overall."
Odunze was teammates with current Vol Cedric Tillman. The Vols landed him late in the process and took a chance on the Vegas product. That impressed Odunze.
"They came in and saw the potential in Cedric," Odunze said. "That told me a lot about them because he's a good receiver."
Odunze is a long wideout that presents mismatch opportunities for the offense.
"As tall as I am and as big as a I am, I think I do a good job of going up and getting balls," Odunze said. "Go high point balls and be aggressive. Run good routes and just do little things to be versatile.
"I think I have to improve with my hands a little bit. Just being a more complete wide receiver and working better out of my breaks."
Arizona, Duke, California and others have been on Odunze early on in the process. So what is he looking for?
"A good environment," Odunze said. "I want to have a good opportunity and a coaching staff. I know coaching staffs come and go, but a good position coach that can develop you. I also want a place with good academics. Just a place with good people to be around."
Rivals.com ranks Odunze as a 3-star wide receiver in the class of 2020.