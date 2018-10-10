Drew Richmond has met with reporters around 10 times during his tenure at Tennessee, and the veteran Memphis native usually talks in hushed tones full of coach-speak.

But Tuesday was much different.

The redshirt junior was animated throughout his media session, taking ownership for the offensive line’s mistakes this season and giving an impassioned closing remark about Tennessee’s desire to win.

"We're hungry," Richmond said, raising his voice after being asked about the team’s fight despite 11-straight SEC losses.

"We want to win. Bad. It's just crazy how much we go through, what we go through, what we do on a daily basis to seem like we're falling short.”

Tennessee’s last SEC win was against Missouri back in November of 2016. The Vols are 0-2 in conference play under first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt, losing to Florida and Georgia by 26 points a piece. Yet while the scoreboard remains a sore sight for Big Orange Nation, unlike a year ago, Tennessee isn’t laying down.

Slowly, the Vols are learning, painfully at times, how to “strain.”

“I guess that's the thing about life is your resiliency. How are you going to come back?,” Richmond said.

“I don't think we've got a team full of quitters. I just don't think that.”

Tennessee’s offense ranks 71st nationally, averaging just 5.68 yards per play. The Vols have flashed at times — they have more 50+ yard plays already this season compared to 2017 — but inconsistencies on every level of the offense has held the unit back.

“We haven’t played up to the standard,” Richmond said. “I feel like we’ve improved. We’ve been getting a lot better … but we just can’t have little busts at important times of the game.”

That refrain — also commonly stated as “a lack of execution” — has been Tennessee’s calling card all year. Against West Virginia, Richmond had two major mistakes that sunk drives. In the loss to Georgia, the Vols messed up a pair of 3rd-and-1s and the issues early in the Florida debacle need no recap.