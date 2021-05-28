Ryan Brubaker values relationship with Vols, previews June OV

When four-star offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker posted his top-five last week, it was no surprise to see Tennessee listed among the favorites. The unique offensive style Josh Heupel employs is a factor, but the relationships with the Tennessee coaching staff is what has really set the Vols apart from the pack. “I speak with coach Elarbee at least once a week on the phone and we text a lot too,” the 2022 prospect said. “It’s not just football with those guys. When we were on the phone the other night and talking about stuff that usually wouldn’t be on topic for a recruiting phone call. It’s refreshing to talk about other stuff compared to just the normal recruiting pitch I’ve been hearing the last six months. “I talk with these coaches on a personal level. I’ve found out their hearts not just what they are about at work. The staff has been just great and it’s been constant communication.” The Rivals Top-150 prospect has a busy month of June ahead. He’ll officially visit Stanford on June 1, Penn State on the fourth, South Carolina on June 11, the Vols on the weekend of the 18th and Vanderbilt later on June 25. “All of these schools must meet a certain criteria for me and Tennessee was one of the schools that did,” Brubaker told Volquest. “Tennessee has phenomenal men who make up the staff. Coach Heupel is a good man – a family man and that goes for all of those guys. I’ve generated really solid relationships with them. “The style of football coach Heupel and his staff run is very unique. It’s quick-paced, no huddle and almost like a constant two-minute drill. That’s special because you really don’t see that everywhere. It’s unique and different and I’m wanting to investigate that.”

The Denver, Pa. native is a four-star rated offensive tackle who is extremely versatile. In conversations with Elarbee, the prospect knows the Vols are looking for intelligent offensive linemen who can process information quickly and adapt when needed. Brubaker has played all over for Cocalico at both guards and tackles, left and right. Pennsylvania’s fifth-rated prospect in the class of 2022 is pegged as the No. 20 tackle in the country and boasts over 35 offers. Two of which claiming spots in his top-five are high in academia circles – which perks the interest of the scholar-athlete. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t appealing being offered by both Vanderbilt and Stanford. The opportunity to receive a free education out of the game of football is a blessing, but to be given a chance by those two schools is incredible,” the prospect said. “Academics is high on my priority list, of course, but it’s not the ‘end all be all’ factor for me. I need to pick a school that will suit me. Academics are very important, but I need to feel like I belong at the school.” Brubaker plans to study public policy or political science with a minor in history or economics.

With all five official visits spanning the month of June, the prospect won’t put off his commitment much longer. The hope is to gain a final understanding of what each school has for him, make the call and then focus on his senior football season. “There’s no reason to string it out after those visits. Unless I need some more time to think on it to ensure the right decision is made, I feel like coming out of June I’ll have a good idea of who the front-runners are,” the offensive tackle said. “I need to evaluate my criteria list and use it as a resource. “I have the feeling that July sounds like a good month to make some phone calls and commit. No reason to wait any longer and draw out any more attention. I would like to get it done before camp starts so I can give everything I have to my teammates for this upcoming season.” Though the month of June will be hectic and August will be full-speed ahead for the senior campaign, the Tennessee target is still finding ways to train to prepare himself for what’s ahead. “Fortunately, my summer workouts for football are Monday thru Thursday, so I’m not missing any of those taking these visits,” Brubaker concluded. “I’m going to get a nice balance of both worlds. It wouldn’t feel right to do that to my teammates if they overlapped. “I’m not preparing any differently for this season than I have in the past. I’m just working hard with my trainer where I’ve made significant gains over the past year. With him, I get a little more personal time and 1-on-1s. I’ve gained leaps and bounds in my strength and that’s really going to benefit me this year.” Brubaker stands in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, owns a 5.9 Rivals Rating is and looking forward to his trek to Knoxville on June 18.