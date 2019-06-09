For Dickson, Tennessee defensive end Tre’Vonn Rybka, Friday’s visit to see the Vols wasn’t about tours or seeing the sights it was about work.

The 6-5, 265-pound defensive end camped with the Vols, working with veteran defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

“It was fun,” Rybka said. They were working with me on my hands and stuff. They showed me some things I need to do better with my hands. They helped me. It was fun. Coach Rocker is a good coach. He knows the game.

“I like him because of how smart he is. He knows a lot about football. That’s really what I’m looking for. A super good coach.”

Rybka admits he also got a big-time sales pitch from head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“He asked me when I was going to stop playing and commit,” Rybka said. “We talked about that for a little bit then he really just sat down with me and talked football with me. We talked defensive line and just different football IQ stuff really.”

As for the push for a commitment, Rybka said the hard sell didn’t bother him.

“I like it. I think they actually want me,” Rybka offered. “I usually laugh it off and tell him I’m not ready yet. He’s like let me know when you are ready to let the world know you want to be a Vol. It just stuff like that.”

Tennessee’s second-year head coach has made a big impression on the 6-5, 265-pound defensive end as Pruitt has made the four star talent a real priority.

“When people say Tennessee, I think about how much coach Pruitt is after me. I talk to coach Pruitt every day. I just like the relationships with the coaches.

“I like the relationship I have with coach (Derrick) Ansley. I like the relationship I have with coach Rocker. I really like the role I would have at Tennessee in their defense. I would play defensive tackle on first and second down then on third down they would have me rush off the edge.”

The Dickson County standout has not been a household name in recruiting until this spring when schools made their way west of Nashville to see him. Rybka said what they found is a player who empties the tank which is what Coach Rocker likes about his game.

“He likes how hard I play. No matter what happens I’m always going 100 percent no matter what. That’s what he said he really likes about my game,” Rypka said.

Rybka is scheduled to officially visit Cincinnati, who offered him first, this coming weekend and he said he might return to see the Vols the last weekend before the dead period, but that’s up in the air.

Rybka added that he’s hearing most from Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and more from Oklahoma. He’s unsure of a commitment timetable or a visit plan other than he will use rest of his official visits for a specific reason

“I’m going to use my officials to schools that I can’t make it to unofficially like Oregon.”