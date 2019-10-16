S&P Stock Report: Alabama
Tennessee upset Mississippi State last Saturday, potentially recalibrating the Vols' bowl hopes in Year 2 under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
The good vibes might only last a week though, as Tennessee travels to Tuscaloosa to take on top-ranked Alabama in primetime (9 p.m., ESPN) this weekend.
After a big win with a tough matchup looming, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|The Butch Jones Castoffs: Tyler Byrd, Matthew Butler, Tim Jordan, Jarrett Guarantano, Latrell Bumphus, Solon Page all came up big against Mississippi State. Members of the 2016 and 2017 classes have had a rough go of it the last few years but they helped the Vols win a big SEC game Saturday.
|
📉
|
Red zone turnovers: The Vols continue to give away points inside the 20-yard line with turnovers. They had two more red zone interceptions against Mississippi State.
|
↔️
|
Who starts at quarterback? Brian Maurer has taken the first-team reps in practice after suffering a concussion against State. But will he pass protocol? Did Jarrett Guarantano do enough Saturday to earn some playing time against Alabama?
|
📈
|
Havoc: Tennessee's defense has been looking to create more pressure and against Mississippi State the Vols delivered. They had three turnovers, seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Can they replicate some of that success against one of the nation's most explosive attacks?
|
↔️
|
Eric Gray: Tennessee's freshman tailback has fallen to No. 3 in the tailback rotation, getting just 13 total touches the last two weeks. Can the dynamic rookie find his way back into Jim Chaney's good graces?
|
📈
|
Nigel Warrior: The senior safety is playing the best ball of his career right now. He had two pass breakups and an pick vs. Mississippi State.