Tennessee upset Mississippi State last Saturday, potentially recalibrating the Vols' bowl hopes in Year 2 under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The good vibes might only last a week though, as Tennessee travels to Tuscaloosa to take on top-ranked Alabama in primetime (9 p.m., ESPN) this weekend.



After a big win with a tough matchup looming, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.