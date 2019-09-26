S&P Stock Report: Bye Week Recruiting
Tennessee has opened the season 1-3 for the first time since 2008 — Phillip Fulmer's last year on Rocky Top.
A rough month of September ends with the bye week, so how has Tennessee's start impacted recruiting?
Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|Tennessee's chances with a pair in-state defensive lineman: Despite a winless record vs. D-1 foes, the Vols remain in great shape for 4-star defensive ends Tyler Baron and Jay Hardy.
|
📉
|
Landing some big fish: Over the summer, Tennessee had its hooks in 5-stars like LSU wideout commit Rakim Jarrett, tight ends Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert and linebackers Noah Sewell and Sav'ell Smalls. Through the first month of the season, the Vols' chances of landing one of the nation's Top 15 players has decreased dramatically.
|
↔️
|
Can Tennessee hold its current 2020 class together? Time will tell. Harrison Bailey, Cooper Mays, Keshawn Lawerence and others are all-in still right now, but what happens if the Vols start the season 1-6?
|
📈
|
The staff's summer evals: While the season has gone poorly, Jeremy Pruitt's staff did do a nice job this summer evaluating talent. Athlete Jimmy Callaway has had a monster senior season and started to pickup offers elsewhere, same for offensive guard Javontez Sprains. While Clemson and South Carolina passed on Jaylin Hyatt, Tennessee pounced and now Alabama is targeting the Dutch Fork playmaker.
|
📉
|
General traction with prospects: The month of October could be a major pivot point for the 2020 class.
|
↔️
|
Where does Tennessee stand with 4-star linebacker Reggie Grimes? The Ravenwood prospect is considered a South Carolina lean and he recently took a visit to Alabama. Grimes will be back at Tennessee next weekend for the Georgia game.