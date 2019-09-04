S&P Stock Report: BYU
Tennessee had a disastrous start to its 2019 season, losing to Georgia State 38-30 in front of less than 60,000 fans inside Neyland Stadium.
The Vols are looking to bounce-back quickly in Week 2, with a primetime showdown with BYU (7 p.m., ESPN).
Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|WR Jauan Jennings: The senior wideout had a strong debut in Week 1 with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jennings also vowed that the Vols would respond to their historic loss on Saturday night.
|
📉
|
Tennessee's coaching staff: From the head coach on down, the Vols looked disinterested and unprepared for their season opener. The lack of in-game adjustments or general game management (2-minute drill, not calling timeouts) was discouraging, too.
|
↔️
|
Ty Chandler's role? The junior tailback scored a 31-yard touchdown but was benched for putting for ball security issues. Strangely, Chandler was still allowed to return kicks. Where does he fit into the rotation this week?
|
📈
|
Brent Cimaglia, rest of Tennessee's special teams: While the Vols' offensive and defensive units didn't show up against GSU, the special teams remained a solid unit. Cimaglia drilled all three FGs, Paxton Brooks was perfect on kickoffs and Chandler and Marquez Callaway had a couple big returns.
|
📉
|
QB Jarrett Guarantano: The redshirt junior starter was not crisp in Week 1, turning the ball over twice and getting bailed out on a second interception. He also was at fault for a pair sacks. Guarantano threw for 300 yards and made a perfect toss to Callaway in the red zone but Tennessee needs its veteran quarterback to be better moving forward.