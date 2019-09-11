Rather inexplicably, Tennessee is 0-2 for the first time since 1988.

After Week 1's no-show against Georgia State, the Vols played much better against BYU, only to lose a double-overtime heartbreaker following a bust in the secondary with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.

With the SEC slate approaching, Tennessee is looking for its first win on Saturday against Chattanooga (noon, SEC Network).



Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.