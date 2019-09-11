S&P Stock Report: Chattanooga
Rather inexplicably, Tennessee is 0-2 for the first time since 1988.
After Week 1's no-show against Georgia State, the Vols played much better against BYU, only to lose a double-overtime heartbreaker following a bust in the secondary with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.
With the SEC slate approaching, Tennessee is looking for its first win on Saturday against Chattanooga (noon, SEC Network).
Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|Big Orange Nation: Despite the historic loss in Week 1, Tennessee fans picked themselves up off the mat once again and showed up in force Saturday. Close to 90,000 in Orange cheered loudly and proudly, forcing a penalty on BYU's first play of the game.
|
📉
|
QB Jarrett Guarantano: For the second straight week, Tennessee's quarterback struggled. The redshirt junior was not accurate against BYU and constantly threw into traffic, resulting in an interception, several PBUs and two touchdowns where he was bailed out by Jauan Jennings.
|
↔️
|
Both lines of scrimmage: Tennessee's offensive and defensive lines played better Saturday but both remain difficult to evaluate through two weeks. BYU's 3-3-5 defense practically begged Tennessee to gash them in the run game, and the Vols did throughout much of the game, only to be unable to run out the clock when it mattered. On defense, the Vols shortened the rotation a bit and the line was much stouter against the run until the second half.
|
📈
|
The glue guys: Latrell Bumphus, Theo Jackson and Austin Pope aren't household names but all three players were major contributors Saturday. Jeremy Pruitt noted Monday that Jackson and Bumphus, in particular, are great examples of players who have bought into the team and system.
|
📉
|
Tennessee's bowl hopes: By starting the season 0-2 — with both losses coming against teams most had penciled in as wins — the Vols must now win 6 of their final 10 games to avoid missing the postseason for the third straight year. They have three games against Top 10 teams over the next month.