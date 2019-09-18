S&P Stock Report: Florida
Tennessee had its get-right game last weekend, blanking Chattanooga 45-0 to move to 1-2 on the season.
The Vols now turn their attention to their division rival with a noon tilt at Florida (ESPN) on Saturday.
Coming out of the blowout win, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.
|LB Henry To'oto'o: The freshman linebacker has already become playmaking staple on Tennessee's defense, leading the team in tackles for loss and ranking second overall in stops.
CB Alontae Taylor: The sophomore corner is in Jeremy Pruitt's dog house early in the 2019 season. Taylor had the miscue late in the BYU loss, but that wasn't why he ran with the 2s and 3s against Chattanooga. Pruitt challenged Taylor's practice habits and if Kenneth George, who started and played well, has another strong week then Taylor could find himself on the bench again early in the game at Florida.
Is Jarrett Guarantano out of his early season funk? The quarterback played well against the Mocs, rebounding from a tough first two games by going 7-of-8 for three scores — the first time he's done that in his career. Can he use the confidence booster to play well against a SEC foe now?
Tennessee's tight ends: Austin Pope has become a really reliable run blocker, while Dominick Wood-Anderson showcased some renewed physicality in that department last weekend. The Vols still would like to incorporate DWA more in the passing game, but Princeton Fant caught Pruitt's eye as someone who could be utilized more, too.
The defensive line unit: An inexperienced group will flash at times, but they haven't been great against the run and they're not getting after the quarterback, either. Through three games, only Latrell Bumphus has more than a single QB hurry.
Bryce Thompson's availability? We still don't know. Jeremy Pruitt said he hadn't "decided yet" if the sophomore cornerback would travel to Gainesville. Notably, Thompson isn't set to have his court date until after the weekend.