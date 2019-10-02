S&P Stock Report: Georgia
After a tough opening month of the season, Tennessee spent the bye week mostly focusing on itself before it turns its attention to Georgia this week.
So after four games, whose stock is up or down?
With the No. 3 Bulldogs coming to town for a primetime showdown in Neyland Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN), Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|Tennessee's pass blocking: While the Vols' offensive line remains a work in progress, the unit has shown significant improvement in pass protection. A year ago, Tennessee ranked last in the SEC in pass blocking efficiency. Through four games, the Vols are ninth — ahead of the likes of Florida, LSU, Texas A&M and others. Darnell Wright, Wanya Morris and the rest of the group will be put to the test the next few weeks.
|
📉
|
Tennessee's pass defense: Although the overall numbers aren't that bad, the Vols haven't been great defending opposing quarterbacks this season. The linebackers have struggled with depth, Warren Burrell has been picked on and Nigel Warrior hasn't made enough plays.
|
↔️
|
Who starts at quarterback for the Vols? Tennessee opened up its QB competition during the bye week, but most still expect Jarrett Guarantano to start against UGA. Has Brian Maurer shown enough to give him the reigns? Where does JT Shrout fit into the mix?
|
📈
|
Tennessee's run defense: The Vols had their best showing of the season against Florida two weeks ago. Can their DL continue to stuff the run against UGA's attack?
|
📉
|
Inside linebacker depth: With Will Ignont and Shanon Reid leaving the program, the Vols have just four true scholarship inside linebackers now. Aaron Beasley, who has worked at tailback and safety, is now No. 5. Tennessee cannot afford a serious injury to Daniel Biuli or Henry To'oto'o here.