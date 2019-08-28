S&P Stock Report: Georgia State
Tennessee opens its 2019 season Saturday against Georgia State (3:30 p.m., ESPNU), which means it's time to bring back the S&P Stock Report.
With fall camp over and the season finally here, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on Week 1 for the Vols.
|📈
|Jeremy Pruitt: Tennessee's second-year head coach looks and talks as if he's much more comfortable in his role in Year 2. What could that mean for the Vols?
|
📉
|
Offensive line continuity: The depth is better but with so many moving pieces, how is communication? Cohesion?
|
↔️
|
Defensive improvements in Year 2: We'll see. The players say they know the system better now that they've been in it for a second whole year but Tennessee will be without its best player at all three levels in Week 1 — Emmit Gooden, Daniel Bituli, Bryce Thompson. How will the Vols perform, even against a bad GSU team?
|
📈
|
The 2019 class: 16 newcomers were listed among the 2-deep, with guys like Warren Burrell, Henry To’oto’o, Wanya Morris, Darnell Wright and JUCO DL Darel Middleton and Savion Williams set to play big roles in Week 1.
|
📉
|
Preseason ball security: Fumbling was an issue in both fall camp scrimmages. From Ty Chandler to Eric Gray to now-linebacker Jeremy Banks, the Vols' tailbacks coughed up the football far too often, frustrating the staff. Can Tennessee avoid such self-inflicted problems to start the season?