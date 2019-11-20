Fresh off its second idle date, Tennessee looks to continue its late fall momentum and clinch bowl eligibility this weekend at Missouri.

While the Vols have won three straight, the Tigers are reeling, scoring just 13 points total the last three games and losers of four in a row. They look the snap their snide in primetime Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.

