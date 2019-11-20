S&P Stock Report: Missouri
Fresh off its second idle date, Tennessee looks to continue its late fall momentum and clinch bowl eligibility this weekend at Missouri.
While the Vols have won three straight, the Tigers are reeling, scoring just 13 points total the last three games and losers of four in a row. They look the snap their snide in primetime Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).
Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|Tennessee's overall health: After six straight games, the bye week came at the perfect time for the Vols. Jarrett Guarantano had an extra week for his hand to heal. Darnell Wright received treatment on his ankle around the clock, same for Henry To'oto'o's knee. The Vols enter their home stretch "as healthy as they've been all year," per head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
|
📉
|
Tennessee's recent history against Mizzou: The Vols haven't beaten the Tigers since 2016, and they've been dominated on the LOS the last two meetings. Can they find a way to win in Columbia on Saturday night?
|
↔️
|
Can Tennessee find success on the ground against Mizzou? The Tigers have the SEC's No. 5 rushing defense, allowing just 56 yards to Florida last weekend. However, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Georgia all were able to generate movement up front against the Tigers. Tennessee is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry over the last month.
|
📈
|
FS Nigel Warrior: The senior has developed into one of the top safeties in the SEC, leading the conference with four interceptions. Warrior continues to improve each week and has put himself on the map as an NFL prospect.
|
📉
|
CB Bryce Thompson's status: While many of the Vols got healthier over the bye week, Tennessee's sophomore corner was unable to practice as his knee (meniscus) continues to be an issue. Thompson had to leave the win over Kentucky in the first half and his status for Saturday is up in the air.