S&P Stock Report: South Carolina
Tennessee fought hard at No. 1 Alabama, but a disastrous goal line trip turned a potential one-score game into a blowout.
The Vols look to rebound from last weekend's 35-13 loss on Saturday against South Carolina inside Neyland Stadium (4 p.m., SEC Network).
Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis with the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|RB Tim Jordan: The junior was buried behind Ty Chandler and Eric Gray to start the season, but at the midway point, he's emerged as the team's No. 1 tailback right now. Jordan rushed for 94 yards at Alabama and saw more than 63% of the tailback snaps.
|
📉
|
Tennessee's red zone offense: Guarantano's fumble the was icing on the cake, but the Vols wasted two other touchdown opportunities earlier in the game against Alabama, too. For the season, the Vols rank second-to-last in the SEC in red zone touchdown efficiency.
|
↔️
|
Who starts at quarterback against USC? Brian Maurer missed practice Monday, took some reps Tuesday but still seems unlikely to play this weekend. Will Jarrett Guarantano get the nod despite his calamitous play at Alabama? Where does JT Shrout fit into the mix? What about the potential for a Wildcat game?
|
📈
|
Tennessee's coaching staff: OL coach Will Friend and DL coach Tracy Rocker have both seen real strides from their units this season, while Derrick Ansley and Jim Chaney have dialed up competitive gameplans the last two weeks.
|
📉
|
Punting: Joe Doyle was solid to start the season but the sophomore has had a rough last few weeks — so much so he was benched at Alabama. Paxton Brooks wasn't much better, so it will be curious to see who Tennessee turns to on Saturday.