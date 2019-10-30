Tennessee delivered its most complete performance of the season last weekend, spanking South Carolina 41-21 by pitching a second-half shutout with 24 points.

The Vols are now 3-5 and staring at a manageable schedule the rest of the season. They host 7-1 UAB this weekend under the lights in Neyland Stadium (7 p.m., SEC Network).

In the latest S&P Stock Report, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on Week 9 for the Vols.