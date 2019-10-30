S&P Stock Report: UAB
Tennessee delivered its most complete performance of the season last weekend, spanking South Carolina 41-21 by pitching a second-half shutout with 24 points.
The Vols are now 3-5 and staring at a manageable schedule the rest of the season. They host 7-1 UAB this weekend under the lights in Neyland Stadium (7 p.m., SEC Network).
In the latest S&P Stock Report, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on Week 9 for the Vols.
|📈
|Tennessee's bowl hopes: Exiting September, the thought of the Vols winning six games seemed like a real longshot but after going 2-2 in October, the slate is suddenly setup for Tennessee to win six or seven games. Trips to Kentucky and Mizzou will be tricky, but both road spots are winnable.
|
📉
|
Defending opening drives: Although Tennessee's defense has been much better since the bye week, Derrick Ansley's unit continues to get off to slow starts. The Vols have allowed opening touchdowns to Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, which scored on its opening play Saturday. Jeremy Pruitt was frustrated with the unit's poor play to start games and challenged the group to be better the last month of the season.
|
↔️
|
Health: The Vols have been fortunate to avoid a slew of significant injuries this season, but they are a bit banged up right now after a month of physical games. Right tackle Darnell Wright (ankle) and backup left tackle Jahmir Johnson (knee) are both limited, while pass rusher Darrell Taylor (knee contusion) is also slowed by a leg injury. Will the group be ready to play Saturday?
|
📈
|
Tennessee's quarterback room: Coming out of the South Carolina win, the Vols suddenly look like they have options at quarterback. Jarrett Guarantano had his best game of the season, while JT Shrout flashed in the most extensive work of his career.
|
↔️
|
Who starts under center Saturday: With options comes decisions, though. Brian Maurer returned to practice this week and took first-team reps during 11-on-11 periods. Will he start against the Blazers on Saturday? Will Guarantano (hand) actually be healthy enough to play? Did Shrout do enough to earn a couple series?