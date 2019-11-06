Tennessee has won three of four to put itself back in true bowl contention, needing to win two of its final three games to get to six victories.

After routing UAB 30-7 over the weekend, the Vols have turned their attention toward Kentucky on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

In the latest S&P Stock Report, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on where the Vols stand in Week 10.