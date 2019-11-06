S&P Stock Report: UAB
Tennessee has won three of four to put itself back in true bowl contention, needing to win two of its final three games to get to six victories.
After routing UAB 30-7 over the weekend, the Vols have turned their attention toward Kentucky on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).
In the latest S&P Stock Report, Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on where the Vols stand in Week 10.
|📈
|PK Brent Cimaglia: The Nashville native has emerged as one of the best kickers in the SEC, with a potential all-conference resume after another three field goal performance, including a career-long 53-yarder. The junior is 6 of 7 on kicks over 40 yards in 2019.
|
📉
|
Tennessee's offensive line: The unit struggled mightily Saturday night against UAB, allowing three sacks, ample hurries and minimal room for its tailbacks to operate. Of the team's 32 carries, 16 went for one yard or fewer.
|
↔️
|
Same ole, same ole: Who starts at quarterback? Brian Maurer was supposedly healthy a week ago but the freshman didn't play for the second-straight game. Will he return to the starting lineup against the Wildcats? Will Jarrett Guarantano remain Jeremy Pruitt's go-to reliever? Where does JT Shrout fit into the mix?
|
📈
|
CB Bryce Thompson: The junior had a career night against the Blazers, recording three first-half interceptions. Thompson had more return yards and allowed receiving yards on Saturday.
|
📉
|
Tennessee's red zone offense: The Vols were forced to settle for a couple field goals inside the 20-yard line and Jarrett Guarantano threw another interception in the end zone. The Vols have the SEC's worst touchdown percentage, getting in the end zone just 43.8% of the time.