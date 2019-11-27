Fresh off its fourth consecutive win, Tennessee is looking to keep the good vibes going Saturday in Neyland Stadium by snapping a three-game losing streak to in-state rival Vanderbilt (4 p.m., SEC Network).

The Vols are now 6-5 with a chance to potentially play in a Florida bowl game despite their disastrous 1-4 start.

Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on Tennessee's regular-season finale in the latest S&P Stock Report.