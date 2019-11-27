S&P Stock Report: Vandy
Fresh off its fourth consecutive win, Tennessee is looking to keep the good vibes going Saturday in Neyland Stadium by snapping a three-game losing streak to in-state rival Vanderbilt (4 p.m., SEC Network).
The Vols are now 6-5 with a chance to potentially play in a Florida bowl game despite their disastrous 1-4 start.
Jesse Simonton and Austin Price deliver their analysis on Tennessee's regular-season finale in the latest S&P Stock Report.
|📈
|Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano: From bench to buried to back from the dead, the redshirt junior had the best game of his career against Missouri last Saturday. Guarantano threw for 415 yards, was money on third down and had two passing touchdowns and zero turnovers in his first start since getting benched after the loss to Florida.
|
📉
|
Tennessee's special teams: Jeremy Pruitt was peeved with their performance on Saturday when the Vols had two field goals blocked, next to nothing in the return game and averaged less than 40 yards per punt.
|
↔️
|
Can the Vols make it to a Florida bowl game? Beat Vandy this weekend and Tennessee has a great shot to play in either the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville or Outback Bowl in Tampa this New Year's.
|
📈
|
Tennessee's senior class: The beleaguered group will go to their first bowl game this season after spearheading Tennessee's second half surge in the season. Daniel Bituli, Nigel Warrior, Darrell Taylor, Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings have all come up huge in the last six weeks.
|
📉
|
Vanderbilt's chances Saturday: Sure, the 'Dores are coming off a 38-0 shutout win and have won three straight against the Vols, but these two programs are trending in total opposite directions and Pruitt, Jennings and others are eager for the opportunity to put Tennessee back on top in-state rivalry.