Santiago Vescovi barely had time to set his feet.

The Tennessee guard had just gathered in a pass from Jahmai Mashack in the corner before Marcus Domask came crashing in. Vescovi went vertical and launched a shot that cleared Domask's outstretched hand and fell through the net.

The 3-point shot provided an exclamation point in the No. 17 Vols' 10-0 second half run that ultimately led to an 86-79 win over No. 20 Illinois at Food City Center on Saturday. It also signaled Vescovi's return to form.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

"Santi (Vescovi) is a special player," Mashack said. "I feel like it's still the same thing and I still feel like he was trying to find a way in his role. Santi's just amazing on both ends. You can put him in any type of lineup and he's going to make it work. He's great at getting guys shots and drawing defense and knocking down shots himself.

"He's really good at getting down hill. It wasn't really a surprise to me that Santi had a great game. He's a unique player. I wasn't surprised at all with how he performed today."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Dalton Knecht uses 1-on-1s to sharpen his game

Vescovi's decision to return for a fifth season last spring immediately bolstered Tennessee's 2023-24 roster after he led the Vols in scoring during their run to the Sweet 16, but the first month of the season has been more of a challenge.

He missed some time in the preseason, including the high-profile exhibition against Michigan State in October because he had to return to his native Uruguay where his grandmother was ill. Finishing his degree added to his plate.

On the court, Vescovi has been trying to find his role with the addition of transfer guard Dalton Knecht who has headlined Tennessee's offense through nine games. That was evident in the Vols' 100-92 loss at North Carolina two weeks ago where Vescovi went scoreless and sat long stretches on the bench with foul trouble while Knecht scored a game-high 37 points.

But against Illinois, Vescovi looked like his old self.

He tied for second on the team in scoring, totaling 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and two 3-pointers. Vescovi led the team in rebounding with nine along with three assists and two steals in more than 30 minutes on the floor.

"(Vescovi) he's been such a big part of what we've been the last couple of years," Barnes said. "To see him come out playing the way he's capable of playing. He's had a tough semester. He lost his grandmother. He would tell you it's been hard academically because he's working hard to done what he needs done there. Just really proud of the fact that he and the older guys were well prepared for this game."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaways: Dalton Knecht shines under bright Knoxville lights

Vescovi playing like he did on Saturday bodes well for Tennessee going forward.

Tennessee is seemingly getting the most out of all of its veterans guards right now.

A now-healthy Josiah-Jordan James is arguably playing the and most consistent basketball of his collegiate career and Mashack contributed on both ends coming off the bench with 9 points, four rebounds and three assists against Illinois.

Having Vescovi playing at the level he has in previous seasons is going to make Tennessee a hard to defend when SEC play begins next month.

“Aggressive mentality. I thought (Vescovi) was really aggressive and rebounding the ball,” Barnes said. “I talk about fix-it plays with those older guys and they do help each other a lot that they can fix each other’s mistakes at times out there on the fly, which is obviously so important. But when he’s aggressive like that and getting, we got the ball inside, you know, and it doesn’t have to be just throw it in there, you know, we’ve got to get movement.

“And Santi goes down to score. I mean, we get that penetration…We’ve got to play inside-out. But when Santi is bringing that aggressive mentality, I think it affects everyone.”