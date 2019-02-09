Schofield's message -- enjoy the ride
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes’ message to his team week has been simple, just compete. They responded with their two best defensive efforts of 2019 and two more “ho-hum” wins. It's why Barnes’ m...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news