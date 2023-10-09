Fresh off a bye week, Tennessee – which is now ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll – is back in action Saturday as it hosts Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium. The Vols, who are 4-1 overall with a 1-1 mark in SEC play, welcome in an Aggies (4-2, 2-1) team that is coming off a 26-20 loss to Alabama last Saturday.

Heading into Saturday's game on Rocky Top, what's the overall outlook on Texas A&M's team? VolReport publisher Tyler Mansfield takes a look at the Aggies' makeup entering Week 7.

– SOLID THROUGH SIX WEEKS: Jimbo Fisher's squad hasn't had a bad start to the 2023 season – by any means. Coming into Saturday's game in Knoxville, Texas A&M has earned quality wins over Auburn and Arkansas, and just barely lost to Alabama last week. Looking back at the Alabama game, the Aggies held a 17-10 lead at halftime and competed with the Crimson Tide from start to finish, but a big third quarter by 'Bama proved to be the difference.

Aside from the Alabama setback, the Aggies' other loss came back in Week 2 when they fell flat in a 48-33 defeat to Miami in Coral Gables. That's certainly a game Texas A&M wishes it could have back, but there's no denying that the Aggies are a solid SEC club entering Week 7 – and Tennessee must play at a high level to avoid getting beat Saturday.

– LOSING WEIGMAN, PUTTING IN JOHNSON: Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman – a 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore – had played at a pretty high level early into the season. Following a win over Auburn, one in which he suffered a foot injury, Weigman had completed 82 of his 119 passes for 979 yards and eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions. He had alos rushed for 63 yards and two more scores on the ground.

However, the foot injury Weigman suffered against Auburn proved to be a season-ending setback, and A&M has since turned to backup Max Johnson – who's also a sophomore – to pilot the Aggies' offense for the remainder of the campaign. In his start against Alabama, Johnson went 14-of-25 passing for 239 yards, a touchdown and interception.

Not having to face Weigman certainly helps Tennessee's chances.

– A LETHAL TRIO: Aside from the quarterback position, Texas A&M has three lethal playmakers on the offensive side of the ball in running back Le'Veon Moss and wide receivers Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart. Up to this point, Moss has tallied 62 carries for 325 yards and three touchdowns, while Smith (26 receptions, 431 yards) and Stewart (27 receptions, 403 yards, four touchdowns) have combined for over 50 catches, 800 yards and a handful of scores.

With the help of this trio, the Aggies' offense is averaging 420.5 yards and 35.5 points per game. The Vols' defense will certainly need to play at a high level and contain A&M's unit.