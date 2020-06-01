 VolQuest - SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Charlotte
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 11:30:33 -0500') }} football Edit

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Charlotte

Jesse Simonton • VolQuest
Senior Writer
@JesseReSimonton

It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus soon and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}