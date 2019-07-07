News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-07 14:49:06 -0500') }} football Edit

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Chattanooga

Tub79ktee3pfc3byo9ev
Jesse Simonton • VolQuest
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

Tennessee will host in-state school Chattanooga in Week 3, the Vols’ lone FCS opponent in 2019. We continue our preseason opponent preview with a look at the Mocs. Chattanooga — Sept. 142018 Record...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}