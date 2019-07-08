SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Florida
Tennessee’s first road tilt of the season is at Florida in a potential Top 25 matchup in The Swamp. We continue our preseason opponent preview with a look at the Gators in 2019.Florida — Sept. 2120...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news