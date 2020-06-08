It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus this month and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism that a season will still happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As we do each year, here’s a brief snapshot of Tennessee’s 12 opponents for the fall. We continue the preseason preview with a look at the Florida Gators. Florida — Sept. 12 2019 Record: 11-2 Head Coach: Dan Mullen

2020 OUTLOOK

Fresh off an 11-2 season, including a win over Virginia in the Sugar Bowl, Florida is looking to make a leap in Year 3 under Dan Mullen: Compete for the SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Gators return one of the top quarterbacks in the conference in Kyle Trask, who took over the starting job last season when Feleipe Franks went down with a brutal leg injury at Kentucky. In Mullen’s quick-read, RPO-heavy attack, Trask distributed the ball to a slew of now-mostly gone playmakers (Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond and Tyrie Cleveland), completing 69.9% of his passes with 25 touchdowns. The 6-5, 240-pound quarterback is considered the entrenched starter, but Trask is likely to continue to split some snaps with mobile backup Emory Jones. The Gators do return the SEC’s top tight end in Kyle Pitts, a freaky 6-6, 240-pound matchup nightmare who lines up all over the field, but for their team to take a leap this fall they need their running game to seriously improve. Their top tailback from last season is gone (938 total yards and 11 touchdowns), and yet even then, UF struggled to consistently run the ball. Last season, Florida ranked 13th in the SEC in total run offense and averaged just 4.24 yards per carry. The Gators believe they’ve addressed this issue this offseason with a couple transfer o-linemen, as well as bringing in former standout prep tailback Lorenzo Lingard. The Miami transfer was recently granted immediate eligibility after playing in just eight games the last two seasons while battling knee injuries. Defensively, coordinator Todd Grantham must replace his best two edge rushers (NFL Draftees Jonathan Grenard and Jabari Zuniga, who combined for 12.5 sacks) and top tackler (linebacker David Reese) off a stingy defense that ranked among the best nationally in scoring (No. 7), yards per play (No. 20) and total defense (No. 9). There’s still plenty of talent on the unit, though, especially in the secondary. Marco Wilson is a future NFL corner, while Shawn Davis, Kaiir Elam and Donovan Stiner make up a stout backend unit. Replacing Grenard, who led the SEC in sacks in 2019, won’t be easy, but Zachary Carter will be asked to step up, as well as inserting former 5-star Georgia transfer Brenton Cox into the pass rushing rotation. Freshman 5-star defensive lineman Gervon Dexter is an underclassmen who will be hard to keep off the field by season’s end.

2020 SCHEDULE SEPT. 5 EASTERN WASHINGTON SEP. 12 KENTUCKY SEPT. 19 SOUTH ALABAMA SEPT. 26 @ TENNESSEE OCT. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA OCT. 10 LSU OCT. 17 @ OLE MISS OCT. 24 OPEN OCT. 31 GEORGIA (JACKSONVILLE) NOV. 7 @ VANDY NOV. 14 MISSOURI NOV. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE NOV. 28 @ FLORIDA STATE

