It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus this month and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism that a season will still happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As we do each year, here’s a brief snapshot of Tennessee’s 12 opponents for the fall. We continue the preseason preview with a look at the Furman Paladins. FURMAN— Sept. 19 2019 Record: 8-5 Head Coach: Clay Hendrix

2020 OUTLOOK

For the first time in nearly 80 years, Tennessee will tangle with FCS Furman, a rising program in the SoCon. Last fall was a promising season for the Paladins, who made the playoffs and were ranked inside the Top 10 twice. They routinely smoked teams, winning seven of eight games by at least two touchdowns. Furman also led Georgia State and Virginia Tech at halftime before faltering late. The Paladins return a young squad that is expected to contend for a conference title and make some noise in the postseason. They had nine guys make the All-Freshman Team, including quarterback Darren Grainger, tailbacks Devin Abrams and Wayne Anderson and linebacker Braden Gilby. Furman leaned on a powerful running attack last season, averaging 265.7 yards per game (seventh in FCS) — and 99% of its production returns. Devin Wynn led with way with 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Abrams (615 yards, six scores), Anderson (305 yards and four scores) and Grainger (316 yards, five touchdowns) all chipped in real contributions, too. No. 4 tailback Corey Watkins averaged 8.9 yards per carry. Defensively, the Paladins are loaded with a nice blend of youth and experience. They lost their leading tackler from 2019, but their top two sack artists are back (Adrian Hope and Dru Seabrook), as well as several playmakers in the secondary (all-freshman corner Travis Blackshear). The aforementioned Gilby recorded 70 tackles as a freshman, including 4.5 for loss and two forced fumbles. As a unit, Furman finished with a Top 25 FCS defense last season and are looking to build on that this fall.

2020 SCHEDULE SEPT. 5 WOFFORD SEPT. 12 @ CHARLESTON SOUTHERN SEPT. 17 @ TENNESSEE SEPT. 26 WESTERN CAROLINA OCT. 3 @ VMI OCT. 10 SAMFORD OCT. 17 @ MERCER OCT. 24 @ THE CITADEL NOV. 7 PRESBYTERIAN NOV. 14 CHATTANOOGA NOV. 21 @ EAST TENNESSEE STATE

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW