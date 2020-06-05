SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Furman
It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus this month and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism that a season will still happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we do each year, here’s a brief snapshot of Tennessee’s 12 opponents for the fall. We continue the preseason preview with a look at the Furman Paladins.
FURMAN— Sept. 19
2019 Record: 8-5
Head Coach: Clay Hendrix
2020 OUTLOOK
For the first time in nearly 80 years, Tennessee will tangle with FCS Furman, a rising program in the SoCon.
Last fall was a promising season for the Paladins, who made the playoffs and were ranked inside the Top 10 twice. They routinely smoked teams, winning seven of eight games by at least two touchdowns. Furman also led Georgia State and Virginia Tech at halftime before faltering late.
The Paladins return a young squad that is expected to contend for a conference title and make some noise in the postseason. They had nine guys make the All-Freshman Team, including quarterback Darren Grainger, tailbacks Devin Abrams and Wayne Anderson and linebacker Braden Gilby.
Furman leaned on a powerful running attack last season, averaging 265.7 yards per game (seventh in FCS) — and 99% of its production returns. Devin Wynn led with way with 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Abrams (615 yards, six scores), Anderson (305 yards and four scores) and Grainger (316 yards, five touchdowns) all chipped in real contributions, too. No. 4 tailback Corey Watkins averaged 8.9 yards per carry.
Defensively, the Paladins are loaded with a nice blend of youth and experience. They lost their leading tackler from 2019, but their top two sack artists are back (Adrian Hope and Dru Seabrook), as well as several playmakers in the secondary (all-freshman corner Travis Blackshear). The aforementioned Gilby recorded 70 tackles as a freshman, including 4.5 for loss and two forced fumbles.
As a unit, Furman finished with a Top 25 FCS defense last season and are looking to build on that this fall.
SEPT. 5
WOFFORD
|
SEPT. 12
|
@ CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
|
SEPT. 17
|
@ TENNESSEE
|
SEPT. 26
|
WESTERN CAROLINA
|
OCT. 3
|
@ VMI
|
OCT. 10
|
SAMFORD
|
OCT. 17
|
@ MERCER
|
OCT. 24
|
@ THE CITADEL
|
NOV. 7
|
PRESBYTERIAN
|
NOV. 14
|
CHATTANOOGA
|
NOV. 21
|
@ EAST TENNESSEE STATE
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1. Former heavyweight high school coach George Quarles, who turned local Maryville into a powerhouse with 11 state titles, is in his third-season as his alma mater’s offensive coordinator. Quarles returned to Furman in 2017 to be the team’s tight ends coach. A year later, he was promoted to OC, quarterbacks coach and associate head coach. In Quarles’ second season calling plays, the Paladins averaged 6.4 yards per play — good for No. 17 in the FCS.
2. Edge rusher Adrian Hope should be a formidable test for Tennessee’s tackles early in the season. As a freshman, Hope had 15 sacks in just 10 games — with five forced fumbles. His sophomore season wasn’t quite as productive (6.5 sacks) but the 6-1, 218-pound end has the talent for a big junior year.
3. Furman doesn’t throw it a ton, but when it did, the ball likely went to one guy: Thomas Gordon. The senior hauled in 48 passes for 776 yards and five scores in 2019 — when no other wideout on the roster had more than 19 catches all year. With Gordon gone, Ryan DeLuca is expected to step in to the No. 1 role. The senior was second on the team with 19 catches for 288 yards and four scores.
4. The Paladins must replace FCS All-American kicker Grayson Atkins. The South Carolina native transferred to North Carolina this offseason. Atkins is a two-time All-American who went 13 of 15 on field goals last season, including 7 of 9 on attempts over 40 yards.
5. Furman is listed anywhere from 16th to 12th in several preseason FCS rankings. The Paladins open the year with a Top 25 matchup against conference rival Wofford.