SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Kentucky
Tennessee looks to win back-to-back games against Kentucky this fall after upsetting the then-Top 15 Wildcats in Neyland Stadium last fall. We continue our preseason opponent preview with a look UK...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news