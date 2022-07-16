Scouting the opponent: LSU
Tennessee faces its first SEC road test of the season when the Vols travel to face LSU on Oct. 8. Tennessee will be coming off its first open date of the season that week while LSU will be returnin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news