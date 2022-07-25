Scouting the opponent: Missouri
Tennessee will host Missouri on Nov. 12 in what will be the Vols’ final home game of the 2022 season. The Vols won last year’s match-up decisively (62-24) and will be looking to run their winning s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news