As we do each year, here’s a brief snapshot of Tennessee’s 12 opponents for the fall. We continue the preseason preview series with a look at the South Carolina Gamecocks.

It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus this month and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism that a season will still happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against the hardest schedule in the nation — South Carolina faced four Top 10 teams plus North Carolina, Texas A&M and App. State — the Gamecocks cratered in 2019.

Outside of an overtime upset at Georgia, Will Muschamp’s squad was routinely routed, losing by double-digits six times.

Quarterback Jake Bentley was lost for the season after just one game and their offense was mostly stuck in the mud the rest of the year (104th nationally in scoring offense, 106th in yards per play and No. 120th in third down conversions). Once again, Muschamp changed offensive coordinators this offseason, retooling most of his staff in Year 5 headlined by former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo.

Although the Rams weren’t any good under Bobo, their offense was not a problem and Bobo also engineered some powerful attacks during his time as OC at Georgia in the 2000s. He is now tasked with developing sophomore Ryan Hilinski. The former West Coast product was beat to a pulp behind a shoddy offensive line last season, completing just 58% of his attempts in a mostly dink-and-dunk attack (No. 123 nationally in yards per attempt). Hilinski is the favorite for the starting job, but CSU transfer quarterback Collin Hill is now at Carolina and knows Bobo’s offense well. The offensive line loses just a single starter and returns several other notable backups, too, so while the unit took its lumps last season there’s hope some progression is made under a new offensive staff.

The Gamecocks do have to replace nearly all their notable playmakers from last year, though. Wideout Bryce Edwards (71 receptions) is gone. So are the team’s top three tailbacks who combined for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns — although the group didn’t have a dynamic ‘back. Freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd was a blue-chip signee who could carry the load early, while Shi Smith (who had 43 receptions and two touchdowns in 2019), OrTre Smith and Josh Vann are all expected to become bigger factors at receiver.

One of the reasons for Carolina’s tumble last season was the team’s continued regression defensively. Javon Kinlaw was a beat (a first-round NFL Draft pick) and D.J. Wonnum was fairly productive, but the unit as a whole was middling despite Muschamp’s expertise. The Gamecocks were 55th nationally in yards per play allowed (5.53) and were just ok in pretty much every defensive category outside of intercepting passes. The secondary should be the team’s top unit this fall, featuring a nice mixture of experience and youth. Juniors Jaycee Horn and Isreal Mukuamu formed a solid cornerback duo a year ago, and sophomore Jammie Robinson played a lot at STAR and safety.

There’s no replacing Kinlaw, and Wonnum and Kobe Smith ate up a lot of snaps, too, but the Gamecocks have recruited really well along the defensive line. They’re just inexperienced. Zacch Pickens is a former 5-star. Rick Sandidge and Joseph Anderson were blue-chip recruits. Others like Keir Thomas, Kingsley Enagbare, Jabari Ellis and Devontae Davis should take on bigger roles as well. Oh, and with the drama now officially over, 5-star signee Jordan Burch enters the mix.