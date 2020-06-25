VolQuest - SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Troy

As we do each year, here’s a brief snapshot of Tennessee’s 12 opponents for the fall. We continue the preseason preview series with a look at the Troy Trojans.

It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus this month and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism that a season will still happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Year 1 of the Chip Lindsey era at Troy started with a thud, as the former Auburn offensive coordinator (and longtime friend of UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt dating back to their ties at Hoover High) was unable to sustain the previous success established by Neil Brown.



After three consecutive bowl appearances, the Trojans felt to 5-7 in 2019, as Lindsey had to replace almost the entire defense off a team that won 10 games the year before, and Troy’s top tailback B.J. Smith tore his ACL in the second game of the season.

Troy actually had a strong offense (No. 25 nationally in points per game at 33.8, Top 40 in yards per play and SP+), with senior quarterback Kaleb Parker distributing the football to a deep wideout corps led by Kaylon Geiger (77 catches for 873 yards and five touchdowns). Five other targets caught at least three touchdowns, too, including Reggie Todd, a former Mississippi State signee who averaged over 17 yards per reception. While Parker has exhausted his eligibility, all the playmakers are back. Same for Smith, who is now healthy, and backup DK Billingsley, who filled in admirably in Smith’s absence (899 yards on 5.8 per clip with 10 touchdowns).

Lindsey must rebuild Troy’s offensive line, with three all-conference guys gone, and the quarterback situation is unclear. Backup Gunnar Watson will compete with JUCO transfer Parker McNeil and former Vandy transfer Jacob Free.

Still, scoring points shouldn’t be too big of a problem in 2020 for the Trojans. It’s getting enough stops.

They lost three shootouts, all in various heartbreaking fashion, when scoring at least 35 points last season. They gave up 50 to Arkansas State, 47 to Southern Miss and 36 to Coastal Carolina. They combined to lose all three games by 14 points.

The first-year staff was forced to play a slew of underclassmen, including three freshmen in the secondary. Understandably, Troy’s pass defense ranked No. 118 in yards per game and No. 115 in yards per attempt.

Eight of Troy’s top 10 tacklers off last year’s defense return, including standout All-American middle linebacker Carlton Martial. The now-junior ate up tackles on a horrid defense, finishing No. 9 nationally with a 126 stops. The 5-10, 220-pound linebacker added 18.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three picks to his stat line.

The defense should certainly improve, especially as a young defensive back room is a year older (safety Dell Pettus was second on the team in tackles and earned Freshman All-American honors) and adds several guys who sat out last season (namely, Iowa OLB transfer Jayden McDonald, South Dakota State DB transfer Monte’ McGary and Auburn OLB transfer Richard Jibunor).