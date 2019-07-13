SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: UAB
Tennessee finishes its non-conference portion of the schedule with a home date with UAB, a recently resurgent program that won double-digit games last season.We continue our preseason opponent prev...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news