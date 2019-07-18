SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Vanderbilt
Tennessee has dropped three consecutive games to its in-state rival and looks to snap that losing streak with a victory to end the 2019 regular season. We conclude our preseason opponent preview wi...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news