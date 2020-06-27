VolQuest - SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Vanderbilt

As we do each year, here’s a brief snapshot of Tennessee’s 12 opponents for the fall. We conclude the preseason preview series with a look at the Vanderbilt Commodores.

It’s been a particularly unusual college football offseason, but with the recent news that Tennessee players will return to campus this month and start voluntary workouts on June 8, there’s real optimism that a season will still happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long seem the days when Derek Mason boldly declared, ‘This is Our State!’ after beating Tennessee in the regular-season finale in 2016.

The Commodores have taken a big step back of late, missing a bowl game two of the last three seasons including a dud a of a 3-9 campaign in 2019.

They lost six games by more than three touchdowns last fall, and it’s hard to pinpoint the worst one: A 56-0 shellacking at Florida? A 34-10 home loss to a 1-5 UNLV team? Giving up 66 points to LSU? Losing by 24 at Ole Miss, a team that fired its coach?

Overall, it was a bad, bad season for Vandy.

Without quarterback Kyle Shurmur, the ‘Dores couldn’t take advantage of some legitimate offensive weapons (tailback Ke’Shawn Vaughn, tight end Jared Pinkney and wideout Kalija Lipscomb), finishing last in the SEC in points per game (just 16.5), yards per play (4.78) and total offense. Vandy’s defense was just as bad, ranking (again) last in the conference in yards per play allowed (6.57). It also allowed 31.8 points per game, second only to Arkansas.

Mason is clearly on the thin ice entering his seventh season in Nashville. After garnering the support of his bosses, it’s unclear where Mason stands now that Vandy’s AD resigned after just a year on the job and there’s a new administration in town.

Mason fired both coordinators during the offseason, and Todd Fitch becomes his third OC in three years. Fitch, formally the longtime lieutenant of Skip Holtz who piloted a Louisiana Tech offense to 32.5 points per game last season, faces the tough task of defibrillating a morbid offense that’s set to start a quarterback without any meaningful experience and a dearth of skill-position talent.

The ‘Dores lost four quarterbacks off the roster (one to graduation, three to transfer portal) with only freshman Ken Seals and JUCO Jeremy Moussa remaining. Top wideout CJ Bolar transferred out, as did their best offensive lineman (Devin Cochran to Georgia Tech). Their top returning playmakers are redshirt sophomore Cam Johnson, the only player back with more than 14 catches in 2019, and sophomore tailback Keyon Brooks, who had just 56 carries last season. Many programs were hit hard by the COVID-19 storage, but perhaps no SEC offense was hurt more by a lack of spring practice than Vandy’s.

Defensively, veteran coordinator Ted Roof steps in after a year at App. State, and unlike Fitch, inherits a veteran group. Vandy returns 10 starters on defense, led by linebacker Dimitri Moore, the team’s leading tackler with 99, and senior interior lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (12.5 tackles for loss).

Roof is looking to make that experience count though, with Vandy needing to create more negative plays (13th in sacks, 12th in TFLs) and get off the field on third downs (11th in the SEC).