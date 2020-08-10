VolQuest - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey advocates patience

As the college football awaits an official announcement from the Big10. Vol fans and SEC fans await word on the fate of the SEC.

...Deveoped testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day.

Since the weekend’s news of the doom of the college football season, the SEC presidents and athletic directors have had separate zoom calls with Sankey to discuss the ever changing landscape of college sports the fall. Numerous players, coaches and administrators in the league and around college football have made it clear of their desire to play with the #wewanttoplay and #wewanttocoach campaigns on Twitter. Political figures including the President have involved themselves as well.

The SEC is scheduled to play games on September 26th and fall camp in the conference is slated to start next week.