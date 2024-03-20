The SEC's 2025 football scheduling format has been revealed. The conference will remain with an eight-game format, however, the format for deciding opponents has been altered. Previously, the conference indicated that it would alternate seven schools with one permanent rival being played each year. In the case of Tennessee, it was Vanderbilt. Now, it has been announced that the 2024 opponents will be played for a second-straight season with the locations of the games flipped. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee football's 2025 SEC Opponents Team Location Oklahoma Knoxville, Tenn. Arkansas Knoxville, Tenn. Florida Gainesville, Fla. Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. Kentucky Lexington, Ky. Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. Georgia Knoxville, Tenn. Vanderbilt Knoxville, Tenn.

The format will be revisited for change following the 2025 season. Other options include a '6+3' format that would feature nine games. Under this system, teams would play six teams on a rotation with three opponents staying on the schedule every year. Others oppose a nine-game SEC slate in hopes of boosting the conference's records and sneaking more teams into the expanding play-offs.

The SEC also mandates a game to be played against an ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent opponent. Tennessee will open the season against Syracuse in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Aug. 30 in Atlanta.

What this means for Tennessee